Manipur CM Announces Rs 500 Monthly Allowance For Disabled Persons 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today announced the monthly allowance of Rs 500 to people with 60-80% disability, starting from October – an effort undertaken to commemorate the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a “Free Distribution Camp” as its Chief Guest, the CM asserted that PM Modi believes in serving and helping the poor and downtrodden.

During the event, various aids and assistive devices, including – tricycles, wheelchairs, teaching & learning materials, etc. were also distributed among the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Under the ‘Chief Minister Gi Sotharabasingi Tengbang Scheme’ – launched in December 2017, financial assistance worth of Rs 1,500 is provided to people with 80% disability every month. Around 54,000 differently-abled citizens received benefit from the concerned scheme.

The Manipur CM has also attended the Certificate Distribution Ceremony on the Skill Development Training Programme of the state returnees due to COVID-19.

According to an official statement, this training is conducted under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Skill India’ campaign with KB Philanthropy as the Training partner, and Manipur Society for Skill Development as a sponsor.

It will enable the youths to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood.