Nagaland : Wokha District Emphasizes Significance Of Food Security; Calls-For Utilizing Scientific Cultivational Methods

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Wokha District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) meeting on Friday felicitated the medal-winners from Wokha district; during the recently-concluded ‘2nd Nagaland Olympics & Paralympics Games 2022’.

During the event, Wokha district was ranked 8th and clinched 16 medals – 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 10 Bronze.

Besides, the meeting was chaired by the Vice-Chairman of DPDB Wokha & Deputy Commissioner – Ajit Kumar Ranjan, IAS; at DC’s conference hall in Wokha.

The Advisor of Law & Justice – Dr. Chumben Murry congratulated all the medal winners for the accomplishment; and hope that they would continue to do their best to bring more laurels to the district. During the meeting, Dr. Murry, Advisor Mhathung Yanthan, and DC Wokha presented recommendation certificates and cash prizes to all the medal winners.

In his opening remark, Dr Murry asserted that under the banner of Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), NSCN (IM), and NNPGS have come together and the hope for a solution is raised manifold. While appreciating the FNR, he hoped that the Forum would work among the Naga civil societies to bring about reconciliation and oneness.

The Board reviewed the last meeting minutes, after which the following departments gave PowerPoint presentations: Agriculture on IFAD project, Horticulture on ATMA project, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) on agriculture technologies.

Dr. Chumben also said that 80% of the population lives in rural areas and depend on agriculture for livelihood, agriculture provides the single most important platform for income generation and food security, thus he opined on the need to evaluate the agricultural produce in the district, he also stressed on the importance of the scientific method of cultivation.

He added that agriculture and allied departments in the district needed to identify the profile of the farmers in terms of education, as he opined that more educated youth should come into agriculture sectors, which will bring a new dynamism and perspectives to agriculture as the new generation are more engaged with modern information and communication technology.

Mhathung opined that Agri and allied departments should have a coordinated approach as all the line departments have similar activities, and see that duplication or overlapping does not take place.