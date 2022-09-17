NEC To Collaborate With IIM-Kolkata For ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme’; Promote Entrepreneurial Ecosystem 

NET Web Desk

The North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) in collaboration with IIM-Kolkata Innovation Park is all set to organize the ‘North Eastern Entrepreneurship Development Programme(NEEDP)’.

This programme envisages to encourage the existing and aspiring entrepreneurs across all northeastern states for promoting and commercializing their business.

Altogether, 270 entrepreneurs will be selected from the region.

Meanwhile, Rs. 3 Lakh commercialization grants will be provided to 120 startups, while additional grant of Rs. 7 Lakh will be provided to the top 20 performers. For pre incubation groups, Rs. 1 Lakh grant will be provided as prototype grant for 150 startups, additional grant of Rs. 4 Lakh will be provided for top 25 performers.

These startups will be selected through incubation and pre incubation programmes, which will help them to commercialize and grow their business. This initiative of NEC aimed at creating an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem will help to foster socio-economic development & employment generation in the region.

Besides, the entrepreneurs will be connected with strong networks of mentors and people from senior managerial level in corporate sector. These entrepreneurs will have access to structured incubation curriculum, boot camps and knowledge sessions by eminent speakers and industrial experts.

The last date to apply for this programme is October 31, 2022. Further details may be referred at : (https://contest.iimcip.com/apply-now/needp).