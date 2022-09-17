PM Modi’s Leadership Guided Arunachal To Accomplish Several Milestones : CM Khandu 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today heaped praise on Prime Minister – Narendra Modi for his political acumen and leadership which “guided the country in general and this northeastern state in particular to achieve several milestones”.

Addressing the opening ceremony of ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service rendering for fortnight) marking Modi’s 72nd birthday, Khandu asserted that the PM has ensured the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh and its citizens.

“India is such a diverse country; running it is not an easy job. I believe the right person became the prime minister at the right time. The transformation that came about in India under his leadership says it all,” stated the chief minister.

The BJP has organized fortnight-long Seva Pakhwada till October 2 across the country.

During the period, party workers will organize blood donation drives, free health screenings, equipment distribution for people with disabilities, and inoculation drive.

In line with Modi’s call to make India tuberculosis-free by 2025, party workers will also adopt patients suffering from the disease in their respective areas.

“We have always tried our best to follow his advice. And with much pride, we can say that we have effected several game-changing reforms. I dedicate whatever we, as a state government, have achieved in the last six years to our prime minister,” the CM maintained.

He urged upon his colleagues in the government, BJP workers and other stakeholders to commit themselves to the service of the state and its people.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Honored to attend #SevaPakhwada, a fortnight long program dedicated to serve our people, at Itanagar organized to mark 72nd birthday celebration of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Service with dedication is at the core of our idea of #GoodGovernance as envisioned by Hon PM.”

“It’s our great luck to have Shri Modi Ji as our PM. I urge our colleagues in government, party workers and other stakeholders to commit themselves to the service of the state and its people. That will be our best gift to Hon PM from the people of #Arunachal.” – he further added.