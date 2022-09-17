Seven Northeastern Innovators Conferred With Coveted ‘INSPIRE Awards 2022’ 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; Personnel & Public Grievances & Pensions – Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday presented the INSPIRE Awards 2022 to 60 Start-Ups and extended financial support towards 53,021 students.

Besides, 7 northeastern innovators were also adjudged with the prestigious accolade; an effort to deliver complete incubation support for their entrepreneurship journey.

According to an official report, these 7 northeastern innovators incorporate of – Bengia Ama hailing from Arunachal’s Kurung Kamey District. He has been conferred with the 2nd Prize for his innovative “Modified Arra for Multipurpose Use”.

Madhurima Das & Sakil Saha, both hailing from Tripura has been conferred with the recognition for “Natural Cooling Structure for Fruits and Vegetables Reservation” & “Temperature-controlled PPE Kit” respectively.

Tudane Ramai from Manipur’s Senapati District & Lamangkyrpang Lyngdoh Mawnai from Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills District; received the award for “Dual Thermoflask” & “Shoe-cum-Slipper” respectively.

Sikkim’s Leyangreep Lepcha & Nagaland’s Temsujungla Jamir received the award for “Automatic Self-Cleaning of Overhead Water Tank” & “Handmade Cassava Grinding Machine” respectively.

Instituted by the Union Department of Science & Technology (DST), these innovators will receive dedicated mentoring workshops, organized by the top Technological Institutes of India like the IIT’s, BITS, NIT’s etc; thereby raising their exposure level to the latest trends in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Additionally, it will recommend them with the best alternatives for their innovative technologies and gain an insight into what will support their innovation the most.