TNWL, Meitei CSOs Resolve To Celebrate Cultural Exchange & Indigenous Brothers Meet Annually 

Revisiting the aged – old relationship shared between the Meitei/Meetei and Tangkhul community of Manipur and a road towards bridging the gap, Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long (TMNL) and Meitei CSOs come together under one roof after decades and have unanimously resolved to celebrate cultural exchange programme on November 2022 and indigenous brothers meet annually. The Meitei CSOs and the TNWL adopted the historic resolution during a get-together event organised by TNWL on Friday at Heritage centre, Vangayan, Shirui village in Ukhrul district.

The get together cum- interaction programme was attended by eight prominent Meitei CSOs namely All Manipur United Club Organisation (AMUCO), Kangleipak Kangba Lup (KKL), LIPUL, HERICON, Meitei Lepun, Enat Yokhat Lup (EYL), UPF and Loumi Shinmi Apunba Lup (LSAL) while from the Tangkhul community side TNWL president SA Ramnganing led executives, TNWL advisor Tennyson Kashung, TNL president David K Shimray and representatives, Tangkhul Naga Ato Longphang chairman Dearson Chamroy, Tangkhul Naga Aze Longphang chairman Shomi Angkang,Tangkhul Naga Zingsho Longphang chairman Joshua Konghar, Tangkhul Naga Zingtun Longphang chairman Ramyo, Shirui Chingkha headman Khavampam AW, Shirui Ato headman Wungchan Shangh, and various headmen drawn from different Tangkhul villages participated in the get together function.

In his keynote speech, SA Ramnganing president TNWL thanked the Meitei CSOs for their presence and exhorted the congregates to join hands together and work towards ensuring peace. “This coming together has nothing to do with politics but to revisit peace, unity and harmony so that our relationship is strengthen,” he stressed.

He also call for undertaking more cultural exchange programme in the days to come.

TNWL handed over mementoes to the visiting Meitei CSOs. Similarly the Meitei CSOs presented Meitei shawls to the various Tangkhul CSOs.

The two indigenous community CSOs leaders who spoke on the occasion underscored the need to organise more such get together programme and have called for organising cultural exchange to better its ties.

Post the interaction, the members present unanimously resolved to organise Tangkhul and Meitei Cultural Exchange programme (Tangkhul, Meitei Cultural Kumei) in the month of November 2022.

SA Ramnganing, president TNWL and Longjam Ratan Kumar, president HERICON were elected as cultural exchange Organising Committee convenor and co-convenor while Dr. Norendro Thokchom, general secretary AMUCO; Ngamkhei Ngakpa Luwang, secretary KKL, L. Jadu, advisor UPF, Okram W Meitei, president EYL, Somendro Thokchom, president LIPUL, M Churamani, president LOUSAL were appointed as organising committee executive member.

TNWL and Meitei CSOs then resolved to conduct the Cultural exchange programme in the month of November 2022, while fixing of tentative date has been mandated to the Organising Committee.

It also resolved to celebrate “Indigenous Brothers Meet” annually.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/tnwl-meitei-csos-resolves-to-celebrate-cultural-exchange-indigenous-brothers-meet-annually/)