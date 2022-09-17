Week-Long ‘Tourist Guide Training Programme’ Kicks-Off In Sikkim; Effort To Encourage Sustainable Tourism 

NET Web Desk

The week-long ‘Tourist Guide Training Programme’, organized by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department kicks-off today at the Conference hall of Paryatan Bhawan in Sikkim.

The main objective of the training was to provide Tourist Guide Crash Course from September 17-23, 2022 for registration of all tour guides and to boost adventure tourism in Sikkim.

According to the Joint Director of Adventure Department – Kazi Sherpa, this event envisages to encourage sustainable tourism and initiated safety measures to reduce casualties and accidents; in order to promote safety tourism.

Meanwhile, the trainees from all districts participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The programme concluded with the distribution of T-Shirts to tour guides, tent in-charge, trekking cook and trekking guide.