‘Tripura Fashion Week’ To Promote Indigenous Artisans On September 24

As part of Fashion week celebrations, a grand fashion show will be organized at Agartala Town Hall and in this regard, the organizers brief media persons at Agartala Press Club on Sunday.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 18, 2022: The ‘Rignai Fashion Clan’ is organizing ‘Tripura Fashion Week’ on September 24 next aiming to give a grand platform and encourage the numerous boutiques and indigenous artisans of the region.

Announcing the event at the premises of Agartala Press Club here on Sunday, Convenor of Rignai Fashion Clan and CEO of the ‘Tripura Fashion Week’ Dr Rakhi Debbarma said that the initiative will give a platform to the various boutiques and artisans of Tripura in front of everyone by highlighting their works and showcasing their creativity which reflects the social, cultural and traditional aspects of Tripura.

“The event will give a grand platform to the numerous indigenous designers of Tripura who will be given access to newer markets and networking opportunities through this platform. It will also provide networking alliances with partners and markets locally and within the country as a whole”, she added.

Dr Debbarma also said “It is all about encouraging and bringing out the talented artisans and boutiques of Tripura to showcase their collections through fashion. We are glad that we are getting the opportunity to create something different and add something new in the fashion world.”

“The Selected designers and weavers from Tripura Fashion Week will also get a chance to participate at the 6th edition of North East India Fashion Week to be held in Guwahati. The date will be announced soon. Selected designers and weavers who participated at Arunachal Fashion Week, Tripura Fashion Week and Nagaland Fashion Week will get the chance to showcase their collection during the North East India Fashion Week in Guwahati,” said Fashion Designer and Founder of Yana in Style, Yana Ngoba.

Yana Ngoba is also showcasing her collection ‘Colours of Northeast’ at Tripura Fashion Week.

“Tripura Fashion Week is involved in trying to bring out the different skills, qualities, and various works initiated by women, especially. It is aimed at promoting women empowerment in Tripura. The event venue will have stalls of boutiques and designers to exhibit for promotion, publicity as well as for sale of their creative products. This will surely ensure optimum exposure and networking opportunity to the community during the event,” she added.

Clan’s source confirmed that the North East India Fashion Week in Guwahati will be held in the month of November next.