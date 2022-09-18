Tripura Police Arrests Fraudster From Cuttack For Duping Medical Aspirant

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 18, 2022: Tripura police in collaboration with Odisha police arrested a fraudster from Odisha last week for duping a medical aspirant’s guardian of Kailashahar in Unakoti district on the pretext of managing a seat in Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

It is reported that the incident took place in 2020 when a resident of Kailashahar area named Dulal Bhowmik, a guardian of a medical aspirant somehow got in touch with a fraudster based in Odisha. He is being identified as Binay Kumar Pradhan, resident of Telamundali in Cuttack under Odisha’s Badamba police station.

As per his instructions, Dulal Bhowmik has transferred Rs 03 lakh to Binay’s account. As soon as the said amount was transferred, Binay went into hiding. Medical aspirant’s father Dulal lodged a complaint with Kailashahar police station.

Police sources said that they were trying to nab him for the last two years. Few days back, police got a tip off and accordingly sent a team to Cuttack. With the help of Cuttack police, Kailashahar police arrested the accused. The accused was produced to a local court and sent to jail custody till September 30 next.