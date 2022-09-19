4 Including Mentally-Unstable Woman Suspected Of Being Child-Lifters; Brutally Assaulted In Tripura 

NET Web Desk

A psychologically-challenged lady was severely beaten up by locals at Rajarbag area in Udaipur of Gomati district; accusing her of being involved with a child lifting gang.

According to police reports, there is no instance of child lifting in Tripura till date; however, the rumors of child theft continues to be a major source of concern for the state’s law & order.

Rumor-mongering about kidnappers, cowlifters, burglary gangs, and people-lifting followed by lynching has recently emerged as a new threat to the state’s authorities.

Nearly 10 lynching deaths have been reported throughout Tripura, since 2018. Meanwhile, the last killing was reported from Jirania in the eastern section of Agartala on Friday, where an unidentified person was hacked to death.

Atleast three persons of a family have been arrested in connection with the case.

As per UNI report, two incidents of alleged child thefts were reported on Saturday and Sunday; in which three persons were heckled and a mentally-challenged woman was severely beaten-up. Later, police rescued the woman and shifted her to the hospital but nobody has been arrested yet.

In a separate incident, locals detained three persons at Santirbazar railway station of South Tripura suspecting them involved in child lifting. Later, Police reached the spot and upon interrogation, it was revealed that one of the three – a resident of North Tripura – worked at Baikhora as a mason.

He along with two of his friends – both dwellers of Assam – came to collect pending money from one of his clients on Saturday. After verifying their statement, police escorted them to an Agartala-bound train.