Applications For Pollution Clearance Submitted; Seeks Approval To Build Coke-Oven Factories

NET Web Desk

Altogether, 69 applications from entrepreneurs/private companies have been submitted; seeking approval from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) to build coke-oven factories.

Out of these, 47 applicants are from East Jaintia Hills district, 14 from West Khasi Hills district, 6 from South West Khasi Hills district and 2 from West Jaintia Hills district.

In response to the queries posed in the Assembly, the Minister in-charge of Forests & Environment – James K Sangma revealed that altogether 10 coke-oven factories were granted CTOs (Consent To Operate) during the period. These include 10 in East Jaintia Hills, 4 West Khasi Hills and 1 West Jaintia Hills.

Meanwhile, CTOs were also issued for 16 coke-oven factories, with 12 of them located in the East Jaintia Hills district, 4 in West Khasi Hills and 1 in West Jaintia Hills.