Arunachal Pradesh : Aspirants Demand Cancellation Of APPSC Main Exam; Expedite Inquiry Into Paper Leak Case 

NET Web Desk

The aspirants of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam conducted on August 26 and 27 this year, requested the state administration to cancel the APPSC Mains examination and demanded an expedite inquiry into the ‘paper leak’ case.

Addressing the mediapersons at the Press Club on Sunday, the Chairman of the ‘Paper Leakage Issue Committee (AE Civil APPSC 2022)’ – Techi Puro noted that the “the committee, comprising all the aspirants – both in the prelims and the mains – is demanding cancellation of the mains examination, and if not, the undersecretary of the APPSC should be suspended.”

Requesting all candidates to remain united, he said that “the key goal should be the demand for the arrest of the involved culprits.”

“We won’t just rely on the police inquiry; we’ll also keep an eye on the situation to see whether there was foul play,” – Puro continued.

Meanwhile, five persons have been apprehended in the paper leakage case, who are currently in police remand.

Its worthy to note that a candidate on August 28 lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Itanagar police station, alleging that the question papers for the APPSC exam held on August 26 and 27 were leaked.