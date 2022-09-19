Assam Government Strives To Control Population By Raising Awareness; Rather Than Imposing Regulations : Health Minister – Keshab Mahanta 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government is striving to control population by raising awareness rather than imposing rules; as informed by the Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

Education and empowerment of women is an important tool in this regard, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said in the assembly.

Responding to the need for population control raised in the House by BJP legislator – Hemanga Thakuria, Mahanta stated that the state administration had come out with the Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam in 2017, which deals with the issue.

He claimed that legislation establishing standards for population control is also being developed after extensive consultations.

The minister mentioned the various directives and incentives by different government departments for their employees who follow a two-child norm, including fixing family size for panchayat election candidates.

Mahanta noted that low female literacy rates, particularly in char (riverine) areas, have been associated with increased population growth.

The government is therefore attempting to raise literacy and knowledge along these locations, he added.

“Our government does not want to impose on people, but we want to create awareness. Women empowerment is the basis of our Policy and we have received positive response from people,” – he continued.

The BJP legislator Thakuria encouraged the administration to take population control measures. He claimed that several districts were witnessing anomalous population growth; which might eventually cause Assam & other states to face numerous issues of food security.