Assam : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Multiple Projects For Development Of Bogibeel Region 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and Ayush – Sarbananda Sonowal today launched multiple projects for the development of the Bogibeel region near Dibrugarh in Assam.

Besides, Sonowal also laid the foundation-stones for the construction of two floating jetties at Bogibeel and Guijan; and inaugurated the ‘Bogibeel Riverfront Passenger Jetty’.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote “A milestone moment in economic development of Dibrugarh & adjoining regions of #NorthEast. Glad to inaugurate the Riverfront Passenger Jetty at Bogibeel and unveil the foundation stone for construction of Floating Jetties at Bogibeel & Guijan with Union MoS Shri @Rameswar_Teli.”

“Built on the Brahmaputra (NW-2) as a joint effort of the @IWAI_ShipMin, @RailMinIndia and Govt of Assam, the infra additions will facilitate cargo and passenger movement, boost tourism activities, generate jobs and give an impetus to economic growth of the region.” – he further added.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry; these two floating jetties at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district and Guijan in Tinsukia district will be constructed as state-of-art terminals using the most advanced & updated technology. Both the jetties are being constructed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) over the National Waterways – 2 (NW-2), popularly known as River Brahmaputra.

“The work has been awarded to Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt. Ltd on an EPC contract mode (engineering, procurement, construction). The two jetties are estimated to be built at the cost of Rs 8.25 crores and scheduled to be completed by February 2023,” – stated the Ministry.

The centre is planning to construct an Open platform, a restaurant, 8 bio-toilets and 6 awnings as part of the Riverfront site. The entire structure has been constructed over rail columns with an angle frame covered by WPC board floorings.

Besides, the estimated cost of the project is Rs. 2.5 crores. A total of 3,560 square meters are being developed under this project.

Following a meeting at the Bogibeel at the behest of the Sarbananda Sonowal, the Riverfront development work has been going on with a vision to transform this area into a tourist hub of this region.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Sonowal said, “We must tap this opportunity and build an economic advantage which will power the whole of Northeast India as the New Engine of growth for India. Our government is also identifying avenues to promote inland navigation, river cruise tourism, and construction of suitable terminals across the Brahmaputra.”

The Union Minister also added that India’s longest river cruise service will begin in early next year between Varanasi and Bogibeel, traversing a distance of more than 4,000 kms via Ganga, IBPR and Brahmaputra.

It will usher a novel opportunity for the people of Assam to use inland waterways to promote their trade & livelihood in tourism and cargo transportation, he said.

“Further to the floating jetties, Ferry Ghats, floating restaurants, public eating stalls, tourist visits, picnic spots, eco resorts and so on are also being planned. A permanent cargo terminal at Bogibeel is also being planned for conducive transport of cargo from the neighbouring industries like Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer Limited, Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp etc. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being done in this regard. The proposed tourist terminal in the vicinity of the Guijan Ghat is located on the banks of river Lohit,” he said.

The Project Influence Area (PIA) for Bogibeel terminal is the upper part of Assam which forms the Dibrugarh and encompasses districts of Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and parts of Nagaland.