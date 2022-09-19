COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers Significant Decline In Single-Day Cases; Active Caseload Dips To 222 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 8 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.92%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 222. While, a total of 2,38,051 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 722 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 101 samples were tested on September 18, 2022, out of which 7 samples belonged to males, while 1 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,37,101. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 8 positive cases.