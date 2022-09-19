‘Jan Arogya Samiti’ To Be Constituted In Various Health & Wellness Centers of Tripura : NHM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2022 : Jan Arogya Samiti will be formed soon in various health and wellness centres across the state as per the decision of the Tripura government, said an official of the National Health Mission, Tripura on Monday.

A one-day long workshop has been organized at the premises of the State Guest House here in Agartala city on Monday under the initiative of the National Health Mission for the successful implementation of this Jan Arogya Samiti. According to the National Quality Assurance Standard, Health and Wellness Centres are required to form Jan Arogya Samiti.

Various social and environmental determinants schemes and multiple initiatives including providing improved and quality health services in urban and rural areas through Jan Arogya Samiti as well as non-communicable disease prevention and treatment services programmes, water, general hygiene and health programs and programs to eliminate malnutrition and anaemia as well as departmental programs will be implemented.

The main objectives of the Jan Arogya Samiti are to help the state sub-health centers, primary health centers and urban primary health centers in preparing health plans, to help health workers work shoulder to shoulder with rural health, sanitation and nutrition committees to improve public health, to support various voluntary organizations and youth groups in health work. Such as various surveys, social awareness creation and integration to provide advice as well as help in providing funds as needed for implementation of programs etc. The public representatives will monitor whether improved and quality health services are available or accessible in sub-health centers, urban primary health centers and primary health centers of the state. Currently 115 Primary Health Centres/Urban Primary Health Centres, 1000 Sub-Health Centers and 128 Urban Sub-Health Centres, which will be upgraded to Health and Wellness Centres, will be constituted as Public Health Societies.

The workshop was presided over by the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, Chairman of all Panchayat Samitis of the state, MLA of Matabari assembly constituency Biplab Kumar Ghosh, MLA of Ramchandraghat assembly constituency Prashanta Debbarma, MLA of Ampinagar assembly constituency Sindhu Chandra Jamatia, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Dr Debasish Basu, Mission Director of National Health Mission Subhasish Das, Member Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Society Dr Kamal Reang, Senior Official of Development Partner – NISHTHA-JHPEIGO along with other officials from the Health Department were present.