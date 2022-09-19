Manipur CM Launches Online Portal Of ‘CM Da Haisi’ – Mega Citizen Engagement Initiative; Bringing Transparency In Governance 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to bring transparency and accountability in governance, ensuring timely delivery of public services; the Manipur CM – N. Biren Singh today launched the ‘CM Da Haisi’ web portal at CM’s Office Secretariat in Imphal.

This portal will enable fast redressal of public grievances and also provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues.

Launched in 2021, the ‘CM Da Haisi’ (let’s tell to CM) is a mega citizen engagement initiative for masses of Manipur to directly connect with the chief minister via helpline number (95347 95347).

In a bid to resolve issues in a systematic manner, a dedicated ‘task force’ has been striving to sort-out concerns of masses. This team initiates the work of redressing the grievances and contacting the concerned departments for early resolution.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Delighted to have launched the ‘CM Da Haisi’ web portal at my office today. It will enable fast redressal of public grievances and provide a platform to raise corruption related issues. This will further enable us to bring transparency and accountability in governance.”