Manipur : Ukhrul To Host Much-Anticipated ‘Northeast Autumn Festival 2022’ From October 20-26 

NET Web Desk

The ‘Northeast Autumn Festival 2022’ – an extravaganza aiming to promote eco-tourism in Northeast India will be held from October 20-26 at Jorcheng Meadow in Lunghar Village of Manipur’s Ukhrul. Jorcheng is a scenic grassland, located 21 kms away from Ukhrul town.

It will be organized by the Chiko Adventures and sponsored by the Manipur Tourism.

This event will incorporate of several activities, commencing from – Music concert by artists from all the northeastern states, ranging from (Rock Bands, Pop music, Folk artist and contemporary folk, Indigenous music instruments and EDM); Indigenous Tournaments like – Tug of war, Wooden go kartrace, bamboo stilt race and art and crafts like the famous longpi pottery making, bamboo basket making and weaving will also be showcased; Budget experience travel itineraries will also be made available to the guest for seamless and value travel experience; Adventure activities like – MTB Downhill race, outdoor camping, ziplining, paragliding and activities such as zorbing, trampoline, spider net and Burma bridge to be installed at the campsite for families and the kids; Exotic food from the northeast and multi-cuisine food stalls and cafes will be also be available at the site.

According to a press release issued by the organizer, “October is a pleasant and festive season in the Northeast. A joyful harvest season and wildflowers happily blooming in the mountains. This festival will enable anyone who wishes to travel and experience Northeast and Manipur in particular to take pleasure through this festival on a budget.”