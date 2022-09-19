Manipur : World War-II Vintage Bomb Destroyed In Kamjong 

NET Web Desk

The security forces of Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) recently destroyed a World War-II vintage bomb at Chassad in Manipur’s Kamjong District. It was recovered by the local populace during an ongoing digging work in Kamjong.

Based on specific inputs, the troops of Assam Rifles with the assistance of local police safely shifted the 250 lbs bomb away from populated area for disposal.

According to an official, a team of Army Bomb Disposal Unit carried out the safe disposal of 250 lbs bomb using the ‘Violent Technique’ – a mechanism which involved careful and technical placement of pre-calculated explosives and initiating controlled detonation to destroy the bomb.

A joint team from the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles ensured that 250 residents and their livestock, living within a 2-kilometer radius of the blast site, were safely evacuated before the device was detonated.

The bomb was successfully destroyed, without any untoward explosion-related occurrences.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the paramilitary troop wrote “ASSAM RIFLES DESTROYS WORLD WAR-II VINTAGE BOMB IN MANIPUR Chassad Battalion of #AssamRifles on 17 Sep, destroyed a World War-II vintage bomb at Chassad in Kamjong District, Manipur. The bomb was recovered by locals during a digging work in Kamjong.”

“On receipt of the information, troops of Assam Rifles with the assistance of local police safely shifted the bomb away from populated area for disposal.” – he further added.