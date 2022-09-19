Meghalaya Inks Pact With Tamil Nadu Government; Facilitating Exchange Of Medical Knowledge 

NET Web Desk

The Health Department of Meghalaya Government today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to strengthen capacity of medical professionals and facilitate knowledge exchange.

The Minister In-Charge of Health Department – James K Sangma met with his Tamil Nadu counterpart – Ma. Subramanian to finalize the signing of the agreement. This pact is considered to be the first-of-its-kind agreement between the two states.

Meanwhile, Sangma lauded the Tamil Nadu Government for its proactive approaches initiated under the healthcare sector.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “The Health Department, Govt. of Meghalaya, inked an MoU with the Govt. of Tamil Nadu today to strengthen capacity of our medical professionals and facilitate knowledge exchange.”

“This will immensely benefit our state as the excellence and proactive approaches demonstrated by Tamil Nadu in the health sector, under Health Minister Shri @Subramanian_ma, is commendable. As we slowly build the health infrastructure of our state, we as a Government are committed towards providing access, quality and affordable healthcare for all.” – he further added.