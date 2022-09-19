Meghalaya : Police Aspirants Stage Sit-In Demonstration In Shillong; Against Delay In Results Declaration 

NET Web Desk

The aspirants of Meghalaya Police today staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) office in Shillong; demanding expedite declaration of results.

Speaking to mediapersons, the police aspirants noted that they have applied for the police post since 2019. Although the Physical Efficiency Test was conducted in November 2021, the written test examinations was conducted in February 2022. However, its results are yet to be declared.

According to one of the job aspirants “This token protest is to draw the attention of the government to speed-up the process of declaring the recruitment results in the state police.”

As per reports, nearly 3000 police aspirants are eagerly waiting for the results and demanded the state administration to announce the date of the results.

“We had met the Home Minister – Lahkmen Rymbui and apprised him on the delay in declaring the results, but we are told that the delay is due to the roster system,” – added another aspirant.

The agitators further expressed hope that the government will expedite the process of declaring the results, as soon as possible.