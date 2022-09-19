Mizoram Governor Launches ‘Statewide Adoption Of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati today launched the “Statewide adoption of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” during a function held at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan.

During the event, the Governor appealed donations from all facets of society for food baskets that would provide nutritional support to TB patients through the “Nikshay Mitra Programme”.

In his inaugural address, Kambhampati urged all the stakeholders to raise mass awareness to ensure that those afflicted with the disease are not subjected to prejudice and that TB sickness can be prevented as well as treated effectively and widely.

He emphasized on the significance of adopting of TB patients via the online platform – ‘Nikshay’.

The Governor further exhorted all stakeholders, including – co-operative societies, corporate, elected representatives, NGOs, public & private institutions, political parties and individuals to step forward and take part in this noble service.

Currently, the State has 24 donors of ‘Nikshay Mitra Programme’, with the Governor adopting 20 patients and Health Minister – Dr R.Lalthangliana adopting 10 patients.