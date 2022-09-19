Nagaland : ‘Free Health Check-up Camp’ Under Seva Pakhwada Kicks-Off In Dimapur 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today organized a ‘Free Health Check-up Camp’ under ‘Seva Pakhwada’ at Chungaizaeng Colony in Dimapur’s Burma camp.

Launched by the BJP National Vice President – Dr. H. Chuba Ao; this ‘Free Health Check-up Camps’ will be organized across all the districts of Nagaland within selected locations and will culminate on the occasion of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ i.e., on October 2, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the BJP Nagaland, “Dr. Sukhato Sema and the family of ‘Faith Hospital, Dimapur’ had provided one doctor, two nurses and one ambulance for the humanitarian service. Also, State Vice President Shri Basu Damani had donated medicines and other medical aids for the health camp.”

Altogether, 60 patients turned-up for the free health camp and availed various medical consultations and aids.

The Seva Pakhwada : a fortnight of service is headed by State Vice President Shri Kevidezo Peter Rutsa as Committee in-charge, Smti. Atila Phom as Co- in charge, Shri. Ngampa Konyak and Kakuto Chishi as its members.