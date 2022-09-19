Nagaland : Visitors Restricted In ‘Amur Falcon Roosting Location’ At Pangti Village

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In order to keep the ‘Amur Falcons’ away from disturbance of human habitation, the Amur Falcon Roosting Area Union (AFRAU) in Nagaland’s Pangti Village has prohibited the entry of visitors along the location, during the month of October 2022.

This decision was undertaken during the General Meeting of AFRAU held on September 18. The AFRAU President – Thungchumo Shidio in an official statement asserted that “It is observed that the Amur Falcons were avoiding their actual Roosting place in Pangti Village during the last migration season.”

“As of our studies, the reason behind this might be because of human habitation and disturbance during their first phase of arrival. In this connection, to give peace to the Birds, the AFRAU resolved not to allowed visitors to pass Raphapen Junction from 1st to 31st October 2022,” – he further added.

Amur Falcons, the longest travelling raptors in the world migrating in large flocks crosses boundaries to reach its safe haven and stopover – the Pangti village in Nagaland, popularly known as “Falcon Capital Of The World”.

Scientifically termed as ‘Falco amurensis’, the large flocks of Amur Falcons are considered as a great spectacle by wildlife enthusiasts. Covering one of the longest migration routes, these birds have been marked under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Amur Falcons breed in Southeast Russia and northern China, thereby migrating to the west through India and across the Arabian Sea to southern Africa where they spend their winters, making a round-trip of at least 20,000 km every year, travelling between their breeding and wintering grounds.