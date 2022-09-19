Noisy Scenes, Walk-Outs In Assam Assembly Over Introduction Of English From Class-3; In Vernacular-Medium Government Schools  

NET Web Desk

The Assam Assembly on Monday experienced rowdy scenes during a discussion on introduction of English as the medium of instruction for mathematics and science from Class-III in vernacular medium government schools.

The Leader of Opposition – Debabrata Saikia and his deputy Rakibul Hussain brought-up the issue; who asserted that the decision to teach the two subjects in English from 3rd Grade will negatively impact the students.

Saikia claimed that the decision was contradictory to the new National Education Policy (NEP), which placed a strong focus on using the mother language as the primary medium of instruction for young children.

Additionally, he asserted that by making such decisions, the government is attempting to conceal its own infrastructural deficiencies.

Hussain maintained that the government expenditure in the education sector is increasing but enrollment of students in government schools is going down.

Aminul Islam of AIUDF questioned the availability of qualified teachers for implementing the government decision.

Besides, the Independent legislator – Akhil Gogoi raised questions on availability of infrastructure, qualified teachers and other issues. When Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, who was in the chair, asked Gogoi to conclude his speech as the end of the stipulated five minutes, the legislator demanded additional time and stormed into the well of the House.

Momin then ordered suspension of Gogoi for five minutes and asked the marshals to evict him from the house.

Noisy scenes broke out in the House during Education Minister Ranoj Pegu’s reply when he mentioned that the decision on English as medium of instruction was in line with the NEP which focuses on ‘multi-lingualism’. Protesting against the government decision, Gogoi, who had returned to the House, once again stormed to the Well and staged a walk out as a mark of protest.

Besides, the AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam maintained that it was a matter of sorrow that Assamese is being classified as a regional language on the floor of the House.