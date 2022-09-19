Tripura Facing Deficiency Of 24% In Fish Production; Imports From Bengal, Andhra Pradesh & Bangladesh : Official

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2022 : Tripura is having a deficiency of 23 to 24 percent of fish production as more than 95 percent of the state’s population loves to consume fish, said Secretary of the Fisheries department BS Mishra on Monday.

Addressing the mediapersons at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Monday afternoon, Mishra said “Over 95 percent of the population in Tripura loves to eat fish but the production is less than consumption. Based on requirement, we have to import fishes from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring country Bangladesh. Hence, the state is having a deficiency of 24 percent.”

“Tripura government has taken a pro-people initiative to bring about “Blue Revolution” through the sustainable development of the fisheries sector over a period of five years from 2020-2025. A scheme- PMMSY (Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana) gives thrust towards enhancement of fish production and productivity, quality, sustainability, technology infrusion, post-harvest infrastructure, modernization and strengthening of value chain, standards and traceability in fisheries sector from ‘catch to consumer’, fishers’ welfare, enhancement of fisheries export competitiveness”, he added.

The top official also said “Under PMMSY, the state has received approval of Rs 22 crore and sanction of Rs 11 crore as central share during 2022-23. Apart from this, under this programme the centre sanctioned Rs 20 crore during 2021-22 and Rs 15 crore during 2020-21 which to be implemented during 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively to support various beneficiary-oriented projects.”

Sharing some of the significant achievements in the Fisheries department, he said “175.65 hectares of new water area has been created out of the targeted 245 hectares. Providing input support to fish farmers covering 201.44 hectares. Construction of 14 hatcheries including a freshwater prawn hatchery out of which 5 are completed. Establishment of 8 ornamental fish rearing units out of 24 numbers, 41 biofloc units out of 164 numbers, and 6 fish kiosks, 13 feed mills as startup initiatives etc. So far, 216 bi-cycles, 64 motor-cycles and 39 three wheelers have been purchased. In a separate initiative taken by NFDB, Hyderabad under PMMSY, 5 hatcheries have been constructed during 2021-22 and 7 more newly sanctioned hatcheries will be constructed during this year.”

Replying to a query regarding availability of manpower, the department’s Joint Director said that the department is reeling under shortage of manpower. “A total of 37 percent i.e. crisis of 484 people or employees out of 1,331 sanctioned posts in every level. Recruitments were done only under die-in-harness matters”, he added.