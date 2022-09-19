Tripura Government To Spend Over Rs 600 Crores For 3.18 lakh Beneficiaries Under Social Allowances : ICA Minister 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2022 : Tripura government will bear an expense of Rs 603.89 crore per annum for a total number of 3 lakh 18 thousand 415 beneficiaries under 32 social allowances, said Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday.

On the auspicious occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 last, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha announced hike of social pension by Rs 1000 more for beneficiaries across the state during the launching of “Prati Ghore Shushashon” (Good Governance at Every House) at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city.

In a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Monday afternoon, Chowdhury said that the 3,18,415 beneficiaries under central and state funded social allowances is being implemented from September, 2022. The money will be transferred to the beneficiaries from October onwards.

“In view of the ‘Vision Document’ commitment of providing allowances Rs 2000 has been fulfilled with the announcement made by the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on September 17 last. Soon after BJP-led coalition government formed in 2018, social allowances of Rs 500 and Rs 700 have been increased to Rs 1000 and now, more Rs 1000 has been hiked”, he added.

The Minister said “The opposition political parties especially CPIM had taunted the BJP-led government for day-dreaming, even the opposition leaders and MLAs claimed that the state government is misguiding the people saying that it is not possible. But, the commitment made by BJP in its ‘Vision Document’ has been fulfilled. Even in the Budget for 2022-23 financial year, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is the minister in-charge of Finance department claimed that Rs 2000 will be provided as social allowance among the beneficiaries.”

Citing the number of beneficiaries and allowances, Chowdhury said “There are 32 allowances and among them, three are provided under National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and 1,58,197 beneficiaries are reaping the benefits while 29 allowances are given by the state government and 1,60,811 beneficiaries are enjoying it. The total number of beneficiaries are 3,18,415. The government will spend Rs 31.44 crore per month and Rs 603.89 crore per year.”

Addressing the mediapersons, the ICA Minister stated that “the government will bear an expenditure of Rs 761.28 crore after inclusion of both social allowances and Kanya Santan Bhata together in 2023-24 fiscal year. A total of 71,017 daughters of Tripura will reap the benefits”.

The Secretary of SW&SE department Abhishek Singh and Director Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal were present in the press conference.