Assam : Heroin Worth Of 690 Grams & 20,000 YABA Tablets Confiscated From Karimganj; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police have confiscated 690 grams of heroin & nearly 20,000 YABA tablets from two separate operations; thereby apprehended two persons from Karimganj district on Sunday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the Karimganj Police launched a massive operation at Kabariband village under Patharkandi police station and recovered 49 soap cases containing 690 grams of heroin from a house owned by Jamil Uddin. However, Uddin managed to escape from the area.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Karimganj district – Partha Pratim Das, the recovered drugs were kept hidden inside an LPG cylinder.

“We have recovered 49 soap cases containing 690 grams of heroin. We have apprehended two persons in connection with this. Besides, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 4.50 crore,” – Das added.

In another operation, the security forces have also seized nearly 20,000 YABA Tablets from the possession of offenders.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “#AssamAgainstDrugs As a combined result of two back-two-back operations launched by @karimganjpolice in Patharkandi, 1 kg Heroin, packed in 65 soap cases, along with 20,000 YABA tablets have been seized on Sunday. Two accused have been apprehended Excellent work”