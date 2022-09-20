Arunachal Pradesh : Opium Worth Of Rs 85,000 Seized From Longding; 2 Held 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent

The security forces in a joint operation with police recently apprehended 2 drug peddlers from General Area Forest Colony of Longding Town in Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces launched a joint operation and recovered 48 Opium strip, worth of Rs 85,000; and sales proceeds of Rs 14470.

Meanwhile, the drug peddlers alongwith the seized contraband items and cash amount have been handed-over to Longding Police Station for further investigation.