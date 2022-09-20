Arunachal Pradesh : PPA Alleges Illegal Appointments In CMO & Raj Bhavan 

NET Web Desk

The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) alleged that illegal appointments have been made in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) thus “undermining institutions like the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).”

In an official statement, the PPA President – Kahfa Bengia alleged that “One Ms Nisher Koyu has been appointed as Hospitality Manager and another Ricki Chetri has been appointed as Assistant Hospitality Manager in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).”

He further added that both the officials are most likely appointed in the rank of UDC without following any recruitment norms.

“Atleast Governor BD Mishra camouflaged his three illegal appointments by engaging the service of Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University – Saket Kushwaha but Chief Minister Office didn’t even do that,” – Bengia added.

“What is the locus standi of Kushwaha in the state’s recruitment process when the APPSC and the APSSB are functional?” – he questioned.

Stating that both Raj Bhavan and CMO have become an “epicentre of illegal appointments”, Bengia alleged that “Brig Mishra and Khandu are out to destroy institutions like the APPSC and the APSSB. They can’t be above the law of the land.”

Bengia emphasized that “there can’t be four sets of rules for recruitment – one for Raj Bhavan, another for CMO, third one for Tawang, and fourth for the rest of the state. Arunachal is part of a vibrant democracy. Nobody should act like royalty and try to be ‘first amongst equals’,” he added.