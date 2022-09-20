Assam CM Distributes Rs 1 Lakh For Flood-Damaged Houses; Disburses Financial Assistance Under ‘Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme’

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today ceremonially launched the disbursal of Rs 25 thousand towards each selected beneficiaries under Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme during a function held at Collegiate Playground in Tezpur.

At the same programme, Sarma also presented cheques worth of Rs 1 lakh to each of the beneficiary family whose houses were completely damaged by the flood in 2022.

According to an official statement, “There are 308 families across the state that will be eligible and entitled to this government assistance, as Chief Minister Dr. Sarma presented cheques to some of the 44 families in Sonitpur district to start off the process of the government assistance for the year.”

Speaking on the occasion, the CM noted that the state administration has been relentlessly working for the socio-economic development of the women of the state.

Stating about the Orunodoi scheme under which the beneficiary would be getting Rs 1250 every month, the Chief Minister said that another six lakh beneficiaries would be added to the scheme.

He also mentioned that under the National Food Security scheme, another 10 lakh families would be given ration card. Besides, the families having ration card in the state would be given another card by the State government, enabling them to enjoy free medical treatment worth of Rs. 5 lakh.

He also highlighted the contribution of this great educationist towards academic and social uplift of the people.

Speaking on Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme, Dr. Sarma said that those women beneficiaries who are not included in the pension scheme of the Central government would be included under this scheme to make them part of State government’s commitment to ‘inclusive grwoth’.

He also said that as part of State government’s vision to help the beneficiaries, contrary to the earlier governments which were not sincere in giving the monthly pension in time, the present State government is disbursing the monthly pensions on 10th of every month.

The CM also requested the deserving beneficiaries to contact either the office of the Gaon Panchayat or Block Development Officer (BDO) to get their name enlisted in the beneficiaries’ list.

Asserting on the appointment procedure of the candidates in government jobs, the CM asserted that due to the stringency and transparency adopted by the government, many deserving meritorious candidates are getting government jobs these days.

He also said that in the coming 6-7 months, his government would appointment one lakh more youth to government jobs.

