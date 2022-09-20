Assam Rifles Official Calls-On Mizoram Governor; Discusses Measures To Tackle Ongoing Illegal Influx Of Myanmar Nationals 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) – Maj. General VK Nambiar, YSM, SM today interacted with the Mizoram Governor – Dr Hari Babu Kambhambati at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the Governor conveyed about the cordial relationship between Assam Rifles and the state administration; and lauded the commendable work initiated by Assam Rifles in managing the ongoing illegal influx of Myanmar nationals.

They also spoke about the current situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border, future strategy to control the cadre movement, and the readiness of AR in the event of any adverse incidents or forcible entry.

The DIG of Assam Rifles – Brig. Digvijay Singh also emphasized on the poor conditions of stretches in Mizoram; owing to monsoons and the necessity to upgrade the communication system to link the state’s outlying locations with the district headquarters.

The Governor also conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Major General VK Nambiar, who have recently taken-over as the IG of Assam Rifles (East).