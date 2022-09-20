Manipur : Suspected UFO Spotted In Imphal West 

NET Web Desk

A mysterious light hovering in the night sky of Manipur has perplexed residents, prompting many to believe that it is an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO).

The bizarre incident was reported from Kanglatongbi village in the Imphal West District on Sunday between 7-8 PM.

Described as “small orb-like object”, the incidence was recorded by the locals, who demonstrated the witnessing of bright light travelling in circles high in the night sky.

Its worthy to note that earlier in 2018, reports of UFO sightings from Imphal came to light. Pupils from the Mantripukhri neighbourhood reportedly spotted a bizarre disc-shaped object hovering in the sky.

However, just months after the sightings, the central government claimed that majority of the UFO sightings recorded by public have frequently been connected to aircraft activities and dynamic processes that resemble moving objects.