Meghalaya : Civil, Army Interaction On ‘Real-Time Intelligence Gathering & Sharing’ Kicks-Off In Shillong 

NET Web Desk

A mid-career interaction programme for officials of the armed forces and civil services under the theme “Evolving Joint Functional Structures for Real-Time Intelligence Gathering and Sharing” hosted by the Headquarters 101 Area kicked-off today at Upper Shillong.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the program on Tuesday, the General Officer of Commanding 101 Area – Lieutenant General KC Panchnathan highlighted the challenges in intelligence gathering as large number of intelligence agencies are involved which requires greater coordination.

He further stressed on the need of integrated intelligence, set-up for seamless flow of information; and urged the participants to contribute wholeheartedly in arriving to a better and refined structures.

During the three-days event, a large number of reputed speakers and subjects experts will be interacting with the participants.

“The interaction program will benefit both the Armed forces and civil services officers by way of mutual learning from each other’s strength and exchanging best values, culture, customs and ethos with each other. This in the long run is expected to help combat future challenges to the National Security in a better and more coordinated way,” – informed an official statement.