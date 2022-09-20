CIC Calls-On Mizoram Governor; Discusses On Effective Implementation Of RTI 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Chief Information Commissioner of Mizoram – Lalnunmawia Chuaungo today called-on the Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the Chief Information Commissioner presented short and detailed briefing on the implementation of suo-motu disclosures by state departments as per Section 4 of RTI Act.

He also shared the improvement of RTI activities and increase in application; since the implementation of RTI Online, Mizoram.

The Governor lauded on how the RTI activities are improving in Mizoram due the continued efforts of the new CIC and his office; and urged the Mizoram Information Commission to increase RTI awareness campaign.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RTI Week had not been observed in the state for 2 years. This year, the Mizoram Information Commission will be organizing a RTI Week from on October 6; where the Governor will grace the event as the Chief Guest.