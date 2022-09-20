NIA Arrests 1 From West Bengal; For Involvement In Assam-Maoist Case 

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended one Maoist from West Bengal in connection with a case in Assam.

Identified as Samrat Chakraborty alias Nilkamal Sikdar; the accused was nabbed from West Bengal’s Mahispata region located near the Kalyani expressway on Monday.

According to an NIA spokesperson, the agency was searching for him in a case pertaining to setting-up Maoist units in Assam.

Chakraborty was closely related to veteran Maoist leader – Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Jyotish alias Kabir alias Kanchan Da, a Central Committee Member and an ideologue and strategist of CPI (Maoist) hailing from WB’s Howrah district. He was believed of expanding Maoist base in Assam and the Northeast.

Bhattacharjee was arrested a few months ago from Assam’s Cachar District. The NIA spokesperson claimed that Chakraborty was a linkman between the top hierarchy of CPI (Maoist) and Arun Bhattacharjee.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson further added that Chakraborty is believed to have visited various districts of Assam in the past on several occasions and assisted Bhattacharjee in his mission to increase the presence of the outlawed group in the state.