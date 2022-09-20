Over 30,000 Illegal Foreigners Deported Till August 31; Based On Assam Accord : Cabinet Minister – Atul Bora 

NET Web Desk

More than 30,000 illegal foreigners have so far been deported from the northeastern state, based on the Assam Accord; as informed in the Assembly on Monday.

According to the Minister of Assam Accord Implementation – Atul Bora, nearly 1,48,022 illegal foreigners have been detected in the state till August 31, 2022 as per the provisions of the Accord.

Out of the 1,48,022 illegal foreigners, 31,953 were infiltrators who had entered the country before 1971, and 1,16,069 had come in the post-1971 period. Bora further added that 30,067 illegal migrants have been deported on the basis of the Accord till August 31, 2022.

As per the Assam Accord signed on August 15, 1985, anyone entering the state on or after March 25, 1971, will be deemed a foreigner and will be deported from the state; and added that fencing along the international boundary with Bangladesh in Cachar district has been completed.

Some stretches of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara Mancachar districts have remained unfenced as they are surrounded by river water; he informed.