‘PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan : Nikshay 2.0’ – Digital Platform Extending Support To TB Patients; Launched In Nagaland 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan – Nikshay 2.0’ – a digital platform for community support for the persons with TB was launched at Raj Bhavan Kohima on Monday.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the Commissioner & Secretary to Governor – T. Mhabemo Yanthan IAS stated that this National programme is a platform for community support to the needy people.

He said that this programme is an encouragement for each and every one of us and Kohima being the capital of the state; and urged the stakeholders have to work harder with renewed vigor to eliminate TB from the state.

The Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) – Dr. Thorhusie Katiry briefed on the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan – Ni- Kshay 2.0 and mentioned that this campaign seeks to garner community support for TB patients through donors (Nikshay Mitra) in the form of nutritional, vocational or diagnostic support.

Besides, the District Tuberculosis Officer of Kohima – Dr. Chibenthung Kithan cited on the objectives of this programme and stated that this campaign will provide additional patient support to improve treatment of TB patients, Augment community involvement in meeting India’s commitment to end TB by 2025 and Leverage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities.