Sikkim : Football Legend – Bhaichung Bhutia Elected As President Of ‘Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP)’

NET Web Desk

The football legend – Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday was elected as the new president of the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP).

The 45-year-old former Indian football captain was elected unanimously by party leaders and members during a national conference; informed the General Secretary of HSP – Biraj Adhikari.

“The HSP is confident that Bhutia will take-up the responsibility of leading the fight to end the current corrupt misrule in Sikkim; and provide the masses with a transparent and responsive administration, if elected to power in the future,” – he added.

Bhutia pledged to put endless effort to serve the people of Sikkim; in order to uphold their ambitions.

“We shall make unending efforts to ensure social equality and justice and provide limitless possibilities for every Sikkimese to realize the full potential of our state,” he said.

He further expressed gratitude towards the outgoing HSP president Bina Basnett for successfully completing her tenure of three years.