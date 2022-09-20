Tripura : Engineers’ Body Demands Public Apology From Deputy Speaker; Over ‘Defamatory’ Remarks Against Engineers’ Fraternity  

NET Web Desk

The Power Engineers’ Association of Tripura has demanded a public apology from the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly – Biswa Bandhu Sen; for his alleged ‘defamatory’ and ‘insulting’ remarks against the engineers’ fraternity during a public meeting.

Issuing a statement, the association sought the attention of Speaker – Ratan Chakraborty, Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha, and Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Dev Varma who is also holding the charge of Power department; thereby urging them to resolve the issue at the quickest possible time.

During a public meeting held last week, Sen targeted the engineers and alleged that “the engineers working in PWD and power department are thieves and a section of them have actively been trying to malign the image of the state government. After BJP returns to power next year with a thumping majority such conspiracies would not be tolerated.”

The association maintained that engineers have been contributing to the state’s development as “responsible technocrats” to carry-out the government’s mandate. While, in the event of a single instance of negligence, procedures are in place to penalize them.

Therefore, an elected official making such a disparaging remark is regrettable and shameful.

“This statement would not only demoralize the engineers but also lower down the status of engineers in the society, which would certainly have an ill effect on the development process,” the association mentioned in the statement.

It, however, added that the allegation of the Deputy Speaker was contrary to the government, as last week during the celebration of Engineers’ Day on Sept 15; the CM, Deputy CM, and Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury acknowledged the relentless efforts and dedication of state engineers in delivering the government projects.

Despite several attempts, Deputy Speaker was not accessible for his comment. The BJP party and the assembly’s secretariat declined to comment to the contentious Deputy Speaker’s statement.

On August 2021, Tripura Employees Coordination Committee had lodged a complaint with West Agartala Police Station against Sen, accusing him of encouraging BJP cadres to “break the bones” of government employees because, in his opinion, some of them were plotting against the Biplab Kumar Deb administration.