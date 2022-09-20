Tripura : IPFT Legislator – Brishaketu Debbarma Disqualified For Gross Violation Of Resignation Norms 

NET Web Desk

The legislator of Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) – Brishaketu Debbarma, who tendered his “resignation” in 2021 as a member of the Tripura assembly, was declared disqualified for not following the rules of resignation.

According to the Speaker – Ratan Chakraborty on Tuesday, noted that any member of the assembly who wants to resign must meet the speaker and hand over his resignation letter, but Debbarma did not follow the procedure.

Addressing a press conference, Chakraborty asserted that “Brishaketu Debbarma – an MLA from West Tripura’s Simna constituency, had sent his resignation letter through a messenger, which is a gross violation of the norms.”

Debbarma did not obey the party whip during the election of Rajya Sabha and remained absent from voting, he said, adding that the IPFT leader was seen in Tipra Motha programmes. IPFT is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state.

“Debbarma also submitted his resignation without seeking approval from his party. All things considered, I deemed him ineligible to serve in the state legislature,” – the speaker added.

Following the disqualification, IPFT’s representation in the 60-member House decreased from eight to seven. There are 36 MLAs for the BJP, 15 for the CPI(M), and one for the Congress.