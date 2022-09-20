Tripura: National Law University’s Founding VC Prof Yogesh Pratap Singh appointed

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 20, 2022: Prof Yogesh Pratap Singh was appointed as the founding Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University in Tripura on Tuesday. Currently, Prof Singh is serving as the Professor and Registrar in-charge of National Law University in Odisha.

The founding Vice-Chancellor of National Law University in Tripura has been selected after conducting interviews by the three-member search committee of the Orissa High Court’s Justice Subhashish Talapatra, former NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Prof Faizan Mustafa, and the Secretary of the Tripura’s Higher Education department Sharadindu Choudhury.

Prof Singh received his LL.M. degree from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore and LL.B. degree from the University of Allahabad. He had served as Deputy Registrar, Research in the Supreme Court of India (on deputation) from May 2016 to October 2018. He was also part of the founding faculty of NLU Odisha and has served as Vice-Chancellor In-charge from September 28, 2020 to March 20, 2021.

It is worthy to mention here that the National Law University in Tripura will start it’s academic session from this year itself. Tripura government decided to keep a provision of spending Rs 50 crore for a span of 5 years, but at present, an amount of Rs 21 crore has been finalized to be spent for setting up and smooth functioning of the university. After a span of five years, the university will become self-sustained. The Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura will become the Chancellor by virtue of post.

A governing body of the university will work as the Chief Advisory Committee and other committees as per requirement. However, the governing body will have 13 members including the Chancellor as the chairman followed by two sitting retired judges to be nominated by the Chancellor. The other members are- Advocate General, Bar Council of India’s chairman or his nominee, UGC chairman or his nominee, two eminent lawyers to be nominated by Chancellor, Secretary or Principal Secretary of the Law and Higher Education departments, VC of MBB University, judge of district court and so on.