Union Minister – Amit Shah Extends Deadline To Complete Rehabilitation Procedures Of Bru People In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 20, 2022 : The Union minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah on Tuesday extended the time for completion of Internally Displaced Bru People (IDBPs) rehabilitation procedure across the state.

Shah on Tuesday reviewed the issue of resettlement of IDBPs families of Tripura with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in New Delhi. Shah expressed satisfaction over the progress of rehabilitation in the review meeting.

On the special request of the Chief Minister of the state in review meeting, the Union Home minister Shah has given in-principle approval to the state government’s proposal to extend the deadline for completion of the resettlement process and continue the work of providing financial assistance to the IDBPs families under the agreement.

Meanwhile, an official said that over 5,600 IDBPs have resettled and secured resident registration certificate in Tripura and have been included in the electoral rolls till now.

It may be noted that on January 16, 2020, Tripura government signed an agreement with the Union Home Ministry regarding the resettlement of IDBPs in Tripura almost after 23 years. These people fled from Mizoram and set six relief camps in Tripura’s Kanchanpur and Panisagar under the northern district.

Altogether, 6,159 families were found eligible for settling permanently after the quadripartite agreement. So far, 3,332 families have been resettled while the total population stands at 37,136. In the selected locations across Tripura, construction of health sub-centres, Anganwadi Kendras, solar power plants installation etc. are in progress.

Earlier on September 06, CM Dr Saha also met with union Home minister Shah. Sources informed that the Chief Minister has informed the union minister that over 50 percent of the Bru families had already been given resettlement. However, the resettlement process has been adversely affected by the COVID pandemic. But all the departments are making their untiring efforts in completing the resettlement process at the earliest.