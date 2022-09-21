Arunachal Government To Constitute High-Level Panel To Inquire ‘Paper Leakage’ Matter In APPSC Recruitment 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to constitute a High-Level Committee to inquire the ‘Paper Leakage’ matter in recruitment of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC); and the detailed report must be submitted within 15 days.

During a cabinet meeting, convened by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today, the state cabinet has also decided to increase the existing rates of Excise Duty by 15%.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved the proposal of taking-over of DBT-APSCST Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development (DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD) established under the aegis of Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology at Kimin by State Government with effect from October 1, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Chairing monthly Cabinet meeting with esteemed colleagues & senior officers. Earlier, there used to be Cabinet meetings but once in a blue moon. By having regular Cabinet meetings, we ensure accelerated pace of development & timely decisions to make a difference on the ground.”

