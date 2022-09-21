Assam : ‘Hemkosh’ Becomes First Braille Dictionary In Southeast Asia; Attain Accolades From PM Modi 

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister – Narendra Modi lauded the Chairman of the leading Assamese media group ‘Sadin Pratidin’ – Jayanta Baruah and his team for their commendable efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ – the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote “Glad to have received a copy of the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’, which was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century. I compliment Mr. Jayanta Baruah and his team for his efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version.”

Emerging as the first Braille dictionary in Southeast Asia, the braille edition of this iconic Assamese dictionary was presented to PM Modi by the owner of leading Assamese media group ‘Sadin Pratidin’ – Jayanta Baruah, in presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, AYUSH – Sarbananda Sonowal; Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PM Shri @narendramodi ji has worked tirelessly for comprehensive development of #NorthEast, its vibrant culture & languages and for the welfare of Divyangs. Honoured to be present on the occasion with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 21, 2022

Honoured to witness Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji being presented with a copy of Braille edition of iconic Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ by Sadin Pratdin Group Chairman Shri Jayanta Baruah in presence of Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal. pic.twitter.com/l9TbultGwC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 21, 2022

Its worthy to note that the Assam Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi on September 17 launched the Braille edition of ‘Hemkosh’ – the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language. Published by the Sadin-Pratidin group, this edition will be distributed free-of-cost among the visually impaired residents.

“Hemkosh” was first published in 1919 by Hem Chandra Baruwa. The next generations of his family, who currently own the media conglomerate ‘Sadin-Pratidin’ group, came out with subsequent editions of the dictionary ever since.

This effort aims to raise the calibre of education for visually challenged students; and also uplifting the Assamese language.