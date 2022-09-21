Assam-Mizoram Border Row : CMs Hold Meeting; Decides To Form Regional Committee To Resolve Long-Standing Dispute 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today met his Assam counterpart – Himanta Biswa Sarma at Assam House situated in the national capital; in order to find an amicable solution to the long-standing border disputes between the two northeastern states.

This meeting comes after a five-member delegation headed by the Assam Border Protection and Development Minister – Atul Bora recently visited Mizoram; in order to discuss the matters pertaining to the inter-state border disputes with officials from Mizoram.

Both the CMs took a review of the ministerial-level talks held at Aizawl on August 9; and expressed their satisfaction regarding the progress of the cause. Meanwhile, the Assam CM informed that a regional committee will be formed to discuss and resolve the issue.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “To resolve the long-standing border issue with Mizoram, met Chief Minister Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji at Assam House, New Delhi and reviewed ministerial-level talks held at Aizawl on August 9. We are in the process of forming a regional committee to discuss & resolve the issue.”

Its worthy to note that Mizoram shares a 164.6-km long boundary with Assam, which has witnessed disputes in the recent years. The decades-old boundary dispute between the two northeastern states mainly erupted from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

Mizoram recognized the demarcation established under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers extensive areas, that currently falls under Assam. However, the Assam administration pointed-out the 1933 notification’s delineation which falls within constitutional bounds.

Atleast six policemen and a civilian from Assam died in 2021, while nearly 60 people were injured in an altercation that occurred at a disputed location, adjacent to the inter-state border. In August 2021, the representatives of both states had held talks in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.

Following the tragic incident, both the state governments consented to uphold tranquilly and negotiate a peaceful settlement of the interstate boundary dispute.