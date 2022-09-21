ENSF Calls-For ‘Mass Public Walkathon Movement’ On October 7; Reiterating Demand For “Frontier Nagaland State” 

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) has called-for a “Mass Public Walkathon Movement” on October 7; to show solidarity with the stand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) resolution of not to participate in any state or central election process until their demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state is not met.

According to a press release issued by the ENSF Secretary for Information & Publicity – Keyoungkhum Yimkhiung, “this was resolved during an emergency Federal Assembly convened at Anatongre village in Shamator district on Tuesday in solidarity with ENPO’s August 26, 2022 resolution calling on the people to abstain from participating in any election process in the backdrop of demand for Frontier Nagaland.”

The public walkathon will be held in all the administrative headquarters within the domain of Eastern Nagaland; and accordingly the 7 tribal federating units of ENSF – Chang Wedoshi Setshang (CWS), Konyak Students’ Union (KSU), Khiamniungan Students’ Union (KSU), Phom Students’ Conference (PSC), Tikhir Students’ Union (TSU), United Sangtam Students’ Conference (USSC) and Yimkhiung Akheru Arihako (YAA) to amalgamate village level clusters in respective tribal jurisdictions to embark the movement.

During the walkathons, the background and genesis of Frontier Nagaland statehood demand would be expounded in respective tribal languages.

It further warned that in the backdrop of Frontier Nagaland Statehood demand, if any organisation or individual from any frontal organization tried to jeopardize the demand for Frontier Nagaland, ENSF would initiate a stringent action against them.