“Floating” Photo Exhibition – Portraying Contributions Of Unsung Manipuri Freedom Warriors; Kicks-Off In Imphal 

NET Web Desk

The first-ever 3-days long “floating” photo exhibition organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting kicked-off today at Manipur’s Loktak Lake.

This exhibition is housed on a specially-constructed floating platform on the Lake, and can be accessed by a wooden causeway from the shore.

For the first-time, such an arrangement has been attempted by the Central Bureau of Communication in its history of over 50 years.

According to PIB report, “Cultural items by departmental artistes and private troupes of CBC, RO, Imphal were also performed on a floating stage constructed specially for the event. In addition, a dance by actual fishermen and fisherwomen of the communities around the lake, on boats, was performed.”

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education – Dr RK Ranjan inaugurated the exhibition; in the presence of the Director General (NEZ) -B Narayanan; and Chairman of MSPDCL – Tongbram Robindro Singh, among other dignitaries.

Altogether, 88 Manipuri language creatives of “Eight years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan” and around creatives of 11 unsung Manipuri freedom fighters are being displayed in the exhibition, which is open to the public till Friday evening.

Addressing the event, the Union Minister mentioned that the exhibition showcasing the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will probably be the first ever floating exhibition in the globe.

“Such an exhibition will be able to inspire all while highlighting various achievements during the eight years tenure of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country. India producing two vaccines against COVID-19 within nine months was one of the significant achievements of the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” he stated.

“Besides, India is the country having the highest number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. The country is also supplying the vaccines free of cost to the neighbouring countries. The freedom struggle history of the country will not be a complete one without including the contributions of the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle,” – the Union Minister added.

Keeping this in mind, the Central government is working on a composite history of freedom struggle, not a dynasty-based history and the Centre would like to include names of at least 100 freedom fighters from the northeast region of the country, he said.

Delivering his speech as guest of honour of the inaugural function, Singh expressed gratitude towards the Union Ministry for organizing the exhibition.

“The exhibition will remind the people of the history of the freedom struggle. Organizing such an exhibition will help instill the spirit of patriotism to the youths,” he said.

The Director General of NEZ informed that the floating exhibition inaugurated today is aimed at attracting the youth with its novelty and innovativeness. Besides, the DG also said that more unsung heroes of the freedom struggle from Manipur will be displayed in the upcoming exhibition under the initiative of the bureau.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister – Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote “Visited an exhibition, organised at the floating hut at Loktak Lake, Manipur on the life and Mission of Hon’ble Prime Minister. This kind of exhibition gives inspiration to all.”