High-Level Committee Formed To Probe Illegal Mining & Exporting Of Coal To Bangladesh Via Meghalaya 

NET Web Desk

The Coal Controller Organization has constituted a high-level committee to probe into the illegal coal mining and exporting of coal to Bangladesh via Meghalaya.

This was informed by the Coal Controller Organization to the Meghalaya High Court on Tuesday, during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Champer M. Sangma.

“It is submitted on behalf of the Coal Controller that a high-level committee has been constituted to look into the serious allegations made by the petitioner that illegally-mined coal in Meghalaya has been shown to be the coal that originated from Assam by forging and fabricating documents, seeking to export such coal to a neighbouring country,” – stated the court.

Its worthy to note that the High Court on May 26 stopped all export of coal with e-way bills issued by the Guwahati-based Jai Maa Coal Pvt. Limited through the Gasuapara land custom stations in South Garo Hills, until the details are explained regarding the origin of coal. ‘Jai Maa Coal Pvt. Limited’ is owned by Balwan Bhama, a powerful trader from Guwahati.

The Court also sought a preliminary report from the state government, as to how the coal that was said to be dumped at Gasuapara came into Meghalaya. It has also sought proof of the entry of coal into the state and its origin.

Sangma had also petitioned the state Chief Secretary (CS), regarding the various illegalities committed by the Jai Maa Coal Pvt. Limited. Since the CS did not act on his complaint, Sangma moved to the HC seeking its intervention into the matter. The court has fixed the next hearing on the matter on October 19.