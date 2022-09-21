Large Stash Of Drugs Confiscated From Mizoram; 3 Myanmar Nationals Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Excise and Narcotics Department in collaboration with the Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) of the Central YMA recovered 378 grams of Heroin within two days.

During thorough investigation, the security forces have recovered 147 grams of heroin from the possession of Thasuii (32) and Laltanpuii (25), both hailing from Tahan in Myanmar.

On September 20, 2022, a joint operation of the two teams recovered 202 grams of Heroin from the possession of Vanchungbia (32) S/o Nochungnunga of Haikhawl, Tuingo, Myanmar. While, the Department on the same day recovered 29 grams of Heroin from the possession of Henry Lalmuanpuia s/o Zodailova (L) of Thuampui, Aizawl.

All the accused have been booked under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.